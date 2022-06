Saturday, June 25th 2022, 6:51 pm

By: News On 6

The Claremore Museum of History is hosting a special exhibit to honor Claremore native Patti Page.

Page became a pop legend and went on to sell over 100 million records.

The free event lasts until 8 p.m.

Items from the Oklahoma Historical Sociaety are at the exhibit, as well as recently acquired items from Page's nephew.

There is also a video about Page's early life in Claremore and her career.