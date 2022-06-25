Broken Arrow Amateur Radio Club Holds Field Exercise

Saturday, June 25th 2022, 6:53 pm

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow Amateur Radio Club is doing a special field exercise this Saturday.

The event takes place in the garden area of Asbury Church near 61st and Mingo.

The HAM radio operators join around 28,000 others in an attempt to contact as many stations as possible around the world in a 24-hour period.

"What it's for is emergency set-up. It gives us a chance to come out and run off emergency power, we don't have anything set up, and then 24 hours later, we're on the air," said Dan Woods, the Broken Arrow Amateur Radio Club Vice President.

The event started at 1 p.m. and will last until 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26th.