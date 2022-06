Saturday, June 25th 2022, 6:56 pm

By: News On 6

Coweta is hosting its annual Patriotic Festival this weekend.

The free event started at 6 p.m. and lasts through 10 at the Coweta football field.

There's live music, food, games, an inflatable obstacle course and much more.

There's even a water cannon, provided by the Coweta Fire Department!

Coweta city's website has information for pick-up and drop-off at the festival.