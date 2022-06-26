Saturday, June 25th 2022, 7:21 pm

Visitors Try Out Self Driving Shuttles At Route 66 Road Fest

The first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma is giving people a taste of the future in Tulsa this weekend.

People who got the chance to ride the shuttle said they were excited to experience the future of transportation.

Jim and Patricia White from Owasso were two of the first to try the Navya Self-Driving Shuttle, which is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

“It was a smooth ride, we enjoyed it,” said Patricia.

“It was a great ride, I own an electric car so I am always interested in the new technology and I can see that this is the wave of the future,” said Jim.

The shuttle runs on a pre-programmed route with a driver on standby in case something goes wrong.

Navya North America Marketing Manager Lisa Kuehl said they designed the shuttles to help people find more convenient ways to travel.

“These shuttles can take individuals from their residential areas to say, a transportation hub, to get them to take the next mode of transportation,” said Kuehl. “So this is actually a first mile, last mile solution.”

Kuehl said the technology for the driverless shuttle is already in use in the U.S. and Europe.

“What we’re doing here is showing people in Oklahoma that autonomous shuttles are real, they are on the streets today,” said Kuehl. “They are taking people from their residential areas to the city center, to parks, to the hospital, they’re here already. So let’s get to understand them, and not be afraid of them.”

Jim and Patricia White said they hope to see more self-driving shuttles on the road soon.

“I believe in the future and what’s going on, and I believe gasoline cars are on their way out,” said Jim.

“And on the lighter side, when you’re at an event like this, it would be nice, especially with parking,” said Patricia.



