Sunday, June 26th 2022, 9:17 am

By: News On 6

Sunday is the last day to place t-shirt orders for the Saint Francis Strong fundraiser.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers teamed up with Mythic Press to sell the shirts following the mass shooting at the Natalie Building.

All proceeds will be used to provide support and resources for the victim's families and employees.

To purchase t-shirts, click here.