News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (June 26)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, June 26th 2022, 9:23 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (June 26)
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for June 26, 2022.
Top Headlines
Pet Experts Give Fourth Of July Firework Safety Tips For Pets
News On 6
The Fourth of July is coming up next week, and it can be a scary time for pets.
AAA Route 66 Road Fest Wraps Up In Tulsa
Kaitlyn Deggs
People from across the country are celebrating Route 66 this weekend in Tulsa.
Tulsa Crime Stoppers, Mythic Press Sell T-Shirts For Saint Francis Strong Fundraiser
News On 6
Sunday is the last day to place t-shirt orders for the Saint Francis Strong fundraiser.
Tulsa Pride Festival Wraps Up With Picnic At Guthrie Green
News On 6
The Tulsa Pride Festival wraps up its final day after a weekend filled with fun runs, live performances and one of the largest pride parades in Tulsa.
First Driverless Shuttle In Oklahoma Displayed At Route 66 Road Fest
News On 6
Visitors at the Route 66 Road Fest got the chance to ride the first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma.
Tulsans Gather For 2022 Pride Festival
News On 6
Pride Fest in Downtown Tulsa is in full swing with the Pride parade happening Saturday evening. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined the 6 p.m. newscast with a like look.
View More Stories