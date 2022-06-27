×
Watch Live: News On 6 In The Morning
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
66°
Feels like 68°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, June 27th 2022, 3:13 am
By:
News On 6
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
More Like This
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
News On 6
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
News On 6
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 3rd-Grade Class
News On 6
Third-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 27.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 3rd-Grade Class
News On 6
Third-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 27.
Justice Thomas Says Supreme Court Should Rethink Precedents On Contraception Access, LGBTQ+ Rights
CBS News
As the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to strike down the decades-old rulings that once established a constitutional right to choose to have an abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate other landmark cases protecting contraceptive access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
Justice Thomas Says Supreme Court Should Rethink Precedents On Contraception Access, LGBTQ+ Rights
CBS News
As the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to strike down the decades-old rulings that once established a constitutional right to choose to have an abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate other landmark cases protecting contraceptive access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
University Of Oklahoma To Create New 'Polytechnic Institute' In Tulsa
News On 6
Work is underway to bring a new school to Tulsa.
University Of Oklahoma To Create New 'Polytechnic Institute' In Tulsa
News On 6
Work is underway to bring a new school to Tulsa.
View More Stories
More Like This
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
News On 6
Links Mentioned On June 27, 2022
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 3rd-Grade Class
News On 6
Third-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 27.
Justice Thomas Says Supreme Court Should Rethink Precedents On Contraception Access, LGBTQ+ Rights
CBS News
As the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to strike down the decades-old rulings that once established a constitutional right to choose to have an abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate other landmark cases protecting contraceptive access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
University Of Oklahoma To Create New 'Polytechnic Institute' In Tulsa
News On 6
Work is underway to bring a new school to Tulsa.
2 Recovering From Smoke Inhalation After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment over the weekend.
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home
News On 6
A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Baby Formula Shipment Arrives In US To Combat Shortage
News 9
150,000 pounds of baby formula has arrived in the United States, bringing relief to parents.
Justice Thomas Says Supreme Court Should Rethink Precedents On Contraception Access, LGBTQ+ Rights
CBS News
As the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to strike down the decades-old rulings that once established a constitutional right to choose to have an abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate other landmark cases protecting contraceptive access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
University Of Oklahoma To Create New 'Polytechnic Institute' In Tulsa
News On 6
Work is underway to bring a new school to Tulsa.
2 Recovering From Smoke Inhalation After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment over the weekend.
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home
News On 6
A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend.
Woman Hospitalized After Shooting, Tulsa Police Say
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Sunday night.
View More Stories