Monday, June 27th 2022, 5:06 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near I-244 and South Delaware on Monday morning.

Officers say a call came in about a single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police on scene investigating and say they have not found any witnesses.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.