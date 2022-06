Monday, June 27th 2022, 9:20 pm

By: Associated Press

40 Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In San Antonio, U.S. Official Says

At least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas, according to a U.S. official.

The official said 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio area, where the bodies were found Monday.

This is a developing story...