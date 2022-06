Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 8:08 am

By: News On 6

A Henryetta couple is dead after their home exploded Monday morning, according to fire officials.

First responders arrived on scene to find a mobile home in flames and the bodies of an older man and woman inside.

A neighbor on the scene said the explosion woke her up. Officials say she immediately called 911 and stayed back because some ammunition inside the house went off from the heat.

Firefighters believe a natural gas leak caused the explosion.