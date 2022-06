Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 10:23 am

By: News On 6

Woodland Hills Mall, 'A Sprinkle Of Courtnay' Team Up To Provide Summer Activities For Kids

Woodland Hills Mall is teaming with Tulsa Pop Kids and 'A Sprinkle of Courtnay' to give children something fun to do inside this summer.

They're hosting a Summer Story Time every Tuesday morning, starting next Tuesday through August 9th.

Eileen Neighbors and Courtnay Grider joined the News On 6 team to share more.