Links Mentioned On June 29, 2022
Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 5:45 am
By:
News On 6
Links Mentioned On June 29, 2022
1st Draft Of New Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan Unveiled
News On 6
A draft of the new Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan has been unveiled.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary
News On 6
Students from Ms. Rogers & Ms. Wilson's class at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 29.
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (June 28)
News On 6
Watch: Governor Kevin Stitt Discusses Republican Primary Win
News On 6
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will face off against State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in the November General Election.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone has a look at your Wednesday morning weather forecast.
1st Draft Of New Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan Unveiled
News On 6
A draft of the new Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan has been unveiled.
Markwayne Mullin, TW Shannon To Compete In Runoff For Open Senate Seat
News On 6
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state Rep. T.W. Shannon are projected to compete in a runoff for an open U.S. Senate seat later this year.
Oklahoma County $260 Million Jail Bond Passes
News 9
Oklahoma County voters have approved a $260 million jail bond.
Watch: Governor Kevin Stitt Discusses Republican Primary Win
News On 6
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will face off against State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in the November General Election.
US Rep. Incumbents Lucas, Cole And Bice Win Republican Nominations
News 9
For Republicans vying for US House seats, here's how those races shaped up.
Gentner Drummond Defeats John O’Connor In GOP AG Primary Race
News 9
Gentner Drummond has been declared the winner of the GOP Attorney General primary, defeating acting AG John O’Connor.
View More Stories