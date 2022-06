Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 7:12 am

By: News On 6

2 Oklahoma Representatives Ask For Interim Study On School Safety

Two Oklahoma Representatives are asking for a bipartisan study on school safety in the state.

The study was requested by Democrat Jacob Rosecrants of Norman and Republican Daniel Pae of Lawton. It would review school security practices to find out how to better protect students.

The representatives say the driver of the study is the recent mass shootings, including the one in Uvalde, Texas.

Studies are approved by the Speaker of the House no later than July 29th.