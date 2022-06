Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 7:24 am

By: News On 6

Over 80 Children To Take Oaths Of Allegiance During Tulsa's 2nd Child Citizenship Ceremony

More than 80 Children are set to take their oaths of allegiance to the United States in Tulsa's second Child Citizenship Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at Tulsa's Gathering Place on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The children represent more than 24 countries including Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Mexico and Ukraine.

The ceremony will happen at the PSO Reading Tree, which is right by the lodge.

The Sistema Tulsa Community Youth Orchestra will perform at the ceremony.