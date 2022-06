Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 8:20 am

By: News On 6

It was a tight race between the large group of Republicans fighting to win the nomination for Oklahoma's Second Congressional District.

14 republicans went head to head in Tuesday night's primary and now the race for the state's Second Congressional District will head to a runoff between Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen.

Josh Brecheen joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss the runoff.