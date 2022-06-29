Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 9:21 am

By: News On 6

Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College Prepares For Annual Patriotic Concert

Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is getting ready for its annual patriotic concert '4th On the 3rd.'

The show will be at the VanTrease Performing Arts Center near 81st and Mingo on Sunday July 3rd.

The Symphony will be conducted by new Artistic Director Scott Seaton for the first time.

The show will feature James Ross, winner of the 2020 'Tulsa Sings!' competition audience favorite.

This year's theme is 'Spirit of America' featuring songs BY lots of American composers and patriotic favorites.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and children.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, Click Here.