Big 12 Conference Announces Brett Yormark As New Commissioner

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 10:41 am

By: Drake Johnson

The Big 12 Conference has announced the successor for current commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

The league's Board of Directors announced that Brett Yormark will become the Big 12 Conference's fifth commissioner.

Bowlsby announced in April that he would step away from the Commissioner's chair in 2022 after holding the position for a decade.

Yormark previously worked for Roc Nation as the COO and from 2005-2019, he was the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.

The Big 12 Conference said he oversaw the franchise's move from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

Yormark will take over the Big 12 in a pivotal time for the conference, with OU and Texas leaving for the SEC as well as the addition of UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati in the coming years.

