Turkey Lifts NATO Objections On Sweden, Finland

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 2:27 pm

By: Associated Press, CBS News

President Biden announced that the U.S. military plans to beef up its presence in Europe to deter Russia.

The moves comes as NATO announced its largest expansion in more than a decade after Turkey lifted opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the bloc.

The alliance will also increase the number of troops on standby from 40,000 to more than 300,000.

Sweden and Finland moved to apply to NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.