Body Of Missing Man Recovered From Lake Eufaula

Thursday, June 30th 2022, 10:40 am

Authorities said the body of a missing man has been found Thursday morning on Lake Eufaula.

Authorities also recovered 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams and the wave runner that he was riding when he was last seen. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Williams appears to have run into the shoreline at about 9:30 at night. Troopers say the combination of low visibility and a high rate of speed is the reason for the crash.

This is a breaking news update. The original story can be found below.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office said crews are searching for a missing man Thursday morning on Lake Eufaula.

According to deputies, crews are searching for 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams.

Authorities said Williams was last seen leaving on a wave runner Wednesday afternoon leaving the Area 51 Restaurant near Crowder Point.