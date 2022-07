Thursday, June 30th 2022, 12:01 pm

By: News On 6, Gabe Castillo

Tulsa police are investigating after two bodies were discovered near Archer and Greenwood beneath the I-244 overpass.

Officers at the scene say the cause of death is unknown at this time. The pair have not been identified.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.