News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 30)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 30th 2022, 5:50 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 30)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 30)
Top Headlines
Hundreds March Through Downtown Tulsa To Protest Roe V. Wade Reversal
Grant Stephens
Hundreds of people marched to the Tulsa County Courthouse to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Report: Thunder Retain Guard Lu Dort On 5-Year Deal
Nate Kotisso
One of the Thunder's young guns has reportedly inked a long-term deal to stay in Oklahoma City.
Reports: Former Thunder Forward Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets
Nate Kotisso
It appears Kevin Durant's time with the Brooklyn Nets will soon come to a close.
USC, UCLA Will Join Big Ten In Summer 2024
Associated Press
Pac-12 powerhouses USC and UCLA are involved in discussions to leave the conference for the Big Ten as early as the 2024 athletic season, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
Federal Disaster Assistance Approved for 7 Counties Including Seminole After EF-2 Tornado
Barry Mangold
The White House approved Oklahoma’s request for a disaster declaration in seven counties after tornadoes and flooding occurred last month.
'Growing Greenwood' Program Hosts Homeownership Class
News On 6
Some Tulsans living in and near the Greenwood District are now better equipped to become homeowners.
View More Stories