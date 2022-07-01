OHP Troopers Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Troopers On Early-Morning Chase

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested a man accused of leading troopers on an on an early-morning chase that reached speeds of up to 160 Mph.
OHP says troopers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of a Ford Mustang kept going, leading troopers on a chase from downtown Tulsa to Highway 66 and I-244.
Troopers say they lost sight of the driver because he was going so fast and then found the suspect after he crashed into a parked semi near 165th Ave and Skelly Drive.
According to police, nobody was hurt in the crash.