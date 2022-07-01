OHP Troopers Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Troopers On Early-Morning Chase

Friday, July 1st 2022, 7:13 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested a man accused of leading troopers on an on an early-morning chase that reached speeds of up to 160 Mph.

OHP says troopers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of a Ford Mustang kept going, leading troopers on a chase from downtown Tulsa to Highway 66 and I-244.

Troopers say they lost sight of the driver because he was going so fast and then found the suspect after he crashed into a parked semi near 165th Ave and Skelly Drive.

According to police, nobody was hurt in the crash.







