Friday, July 1st 2022, 7:18 am

By: News On 6

Police Seeking More Information About Early Morning Homicide In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying the person responsible for a deadly shooting that happened near Admiral and Harvard on Monday morning.

According to police, officers found 43-year-old Tony Morrison dead in his car around 3:30 a.m. Police say Morrison Suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who lives or works in the area, that may have the suspect on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.

