EMSA Issues 3rd Medical Heat Alert Of 2022

Friday, July 1st 2022, 8:53 am

By: News On 6

EMSA has issued its third Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Friday morning after it says medics responded to six heat-related calls in the Tulsa area before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to EMSA, four of those calls resulted in a patient being transported to the hospital.

Related Story: Health Experts Offer Tips On How To Stay Safe During A Medical Heat Alert

EMSA says it strongly recommends taking heat precautions over the weekend as temperatures are expected to remain high.

Click Here For The Latest Forecasts From The Bob Mills Weather Center