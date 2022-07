Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 11:25 am

By: News On 6

This Machine Opens Bike Rental Stations Around Main Street In Broken Arrow

A popular bike-rental company is now in Broken Arrow.

This Machine has set up 40 bikes and eight bike rack rental stations around Main Street.

People can download their app from the app store to begin riding.

It costs $2 to unlock a bike and ride for ten minutes.

This Machine plans to add more bikes to other parts of Broken Arrow in 2023.