Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 12:48 pm

By: News On 6

The Wildlife Trek at the Tulsa Zoo has reopened.

The zoo closed three of the four buildings to protect their birds from Avian flu.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for additional cleanings each day.

Some birds with open enclosures will not be out as an extra precaution.