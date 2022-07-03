Owasso Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 7:23 pm

By: News On 6

An Owasso man pled guilty to causing a deadly wreck while under the influence of meth.

It happened on Highway 412 near County Road 4180 in June 2019.

Prosecutors said Bradley Wofford was driving a pickup when he rear-ended Scotty Dilbeck, killing him.

Traffic was slow because there was another crash.

Troopers said Wofford was driving 66 miles per hour while the victim was going 11 miles per hour.

Wofford will be sentenced for second-degree murder at a later date.



