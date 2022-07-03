National Patriot Run & Fundraiser Travels Through Oklahoma

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 7:31 pm

By: News On 6

A group of motorcycle riders escorting an American flag around the country made its way to Green Country.

This is called the "National Patriot Run" and here are the riders in Osage County.

The riders made it here Saturday morning with the help of the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage Nation Police and Pawhuska Police.

Riders are escorting an American flag through all fifty states over the course of 115 days.

Tens of thousands of people come together to accomplish this and to honor the members of America's Armed Forces.

The flag will stay in Pawhuska until July 5th, then it will be leave Post 198 and head toward Texas.