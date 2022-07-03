Tulsa Basketball Player Cashing In On NIL Deal With Local Basketball Camp

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 9:44 pm

Anthony Pritchard will play in his second year with the Golden Hurricane on the hardwood this winter and although the season might be several months away, the TU Guard is staying busy while teaching the game of basketball. Pritchard is spending the summer connecting to his community using a name, image and likeness deal that wouldn't have been possible a year ago.

Summertime for college basketball players is the perfect chance to rest the legs before next season starts. That is isn't the case for Webster alum and Golden Hurricane Guard Anthony Pritchard, who is hosting his first basketball camp.

“I was expecting about 30 kids, we got like 42. That’s perfect and to come out here and do stuff like this is very important to me being where I come from and to help kids out and make kids smile,” said Pritchard.

Name, image and likeness deals changed the game for college athletics.

For Pritchard, it was a way to give back to his community and cash in on a little bit of profit while teaching the next generation the game of basketball.

“As soon as the NIL thing started... that was the first thing in my mind, give back to the kids. Them allowing me to teach them and them coming here to learn and them wanting to come here and get better, that means a lot to me," said Pritchard.

Pritchard was overlooked by several schools coming out Webster High school and he hopes that his camp can play into recruiting for TU.

“I've seen a lot of talent. The elevation of Tulsa basketball is definitely on the rise. A lot of unseen talent and the kids aren't really known but that will eventually be shown so I'm very confident in Tulsa basketball," said, Pritchard.