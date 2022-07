Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 9:36 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa SPCA Needs Volunteers & Donations For Dozens Of Surrendered Dogs

The Tulsa SPCA needs help caring for dozens of dogs after a massive breeder surrender.

Earlier this week, The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office found about 75 dogs on a breeder property, some already dead.

The SPCA is now helping treat and house most of the animals.

Volunteers are needed to help clean and foster the dogs.

The SPCA is also asking for money and donations of grooming items, collars, food and more.