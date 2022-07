Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 10:22 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Norman Man Killed After Being Struck By Boat At Lake Eufaula

A 23-year-old man from Norman was killed in a boating accident Saturday on Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Braxton Byrd was surfing behind a boat and fell off the board.

OHP said the boat circled and reversed, causing the boat to hit Byrd.

Troopers confirm Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.