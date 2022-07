Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 7:03 pm

By: News On 6

No one is hurt after a vacant house in Tulsa caught fire on Sunday.

The fire was at a home near East 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. at 6 in the morning.

The house was completely on fire, but firefighters quickly got the flames under control.

Firefighters are investigating the cause.