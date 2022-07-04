Tulsa County Deputies Release Details About Homicide Suspect

Monday, July 4th 2022, 1:43 pm

By: News On 6, David Prock

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a homicide suspect after a man's body was discovered on Sunday.

According to TCSO, deputies say they responded to a 9-1-1 call just after 11 p.m., Sunday night at a home near East 56th Street North and Lewis where 23-year-old Tyler Lane Kirk was found dead. Deputies say a family member discovered Kirk's body when she stopped by to check on him because he hadn't been returning text messages.

Deputies are now looking for 23-year-old Tyler Lewis of Coweta. He's 5-foot-7 with red hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say Lewis drives a black 2017 GMC Sierra Denali with Cherokee plate C-X-6-2-4-9.

If you see Lewis or know where he is call the sheriff's office.



