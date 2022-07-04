Family Calls For Justice, Peace After Fatal Police Shooting Video Released

Monday, July 4th 2022, 3:09 pm

By: CBS News

A newly released video of police killing a Black man in Akron, Ohio, has led to angry protests throughout the city while his family calls for peace and accountability.

Jayland Walker was shot more than 60 times after an attempted traffic stop about a week ago. Police say the incident escalated after the 25-year-old drove away and a shot was fired from the car.

The police chief and government officials are trying to assure the public that a fair investigation is underway, and they say they understand the outrage after releasing this video, which they've described as "extremely disturbing."

But protests continued late Sunday, with demonstrators saying police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Akron police have not confirmed those reports.

Bobby DiCello, an attorney for the Walker family, described the officers' actions as "absolutely excessive." The family issued a statement calling for calm.

"Jayland would have wanted us to channel our anger into peaceful, thoughtful action that can bring long-term change and reform," the statement reads.

The deadly shooting followed a roughly six-minute pursuit. Police say they were trying to stop Walker for a traffic and equipment violation, which was not seen on camera, when an officer reported a gunshot being fired from Walker's car.

"It went from being a routine traffic stop to now a public safety issue," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told reporters at a Sunday news conference.

The video shows Walker leading police on a chase before he eventually jumps out of the passenger side wearing a ski mask. Officers tried to deploy a taser while chasing him on foot, but they were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Moments later, eight officers unleash dozens of rounds. Police said the officers tried to render aid, but Walker, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting, died at the scene.

Police said a handgun and a magazine were found in Walker's car and that body camera images show Walker appearing to reach for his "waist area" right before he was killed. But Walker did not fire at police during the foot pursuit.

A preliminary medical report says Walker had more than 60 gunshot wounds.

The eight officers involved in the deadly shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while an independent state investigation is conducted.

"They need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing, and that goes for every round that goes down the barrel of their gun," Mylett said.

The police union representing the officers says it believes the investigation will justify the officers' actions, including the number of shots fired.

Akron's mayor canceled Monday's Fourth of July festivities, saying it was not the time for a city-led celebration.