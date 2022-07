Monday, July 4th 2022, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6

A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the arm at a QuikTrip in Tulsa.

Officers responded to the gas station near 11th and Garnett on Monday around 4:30 a.m.

The victim told officers a woman attacked him, robbed him and stole his car. His injuries were serious enough that he needed to go to a hospital.

Police haven't said what kind of vehicle they're looking for.

So far, no arrests have been made.