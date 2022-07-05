Dozens Of Protestors In Tulsa March For Reproductive Rights

Monday, July 4th 2022, 10:14 pm

By: News On 6

Dozens of protestors gathered Monday evening in Tulsa at DreamKeepers Park to march for reproductive rights.

They met at the park to share a meal and listen to speakers, then marched to Gathering Place with signs.

The organizer told News On 6 that she feels it's important to continue a fight that her mom fought decades ago.

"My mom, she's 72. (And) She was one of the ones who fought when this was 50 years back. So no I feel like it's kind of on me, to fight for my kids, my grandchildren, and our future," said organizer Nicole Ingraham.