WWII Veteran Celebrating 100th Birthday On July Fourth Weekend

Monday, July 4th 2022, 6:49 pm

A Tulsa World War II veteran turned 100 years old Monday.

Clyde Julian Case was born on July 4, 1922. He has shared his birthday with America for a full century, seeing 18 presidents in his lifetime, and Monday, he was surrounded by three generations of his family.

"Today is a huge celebration of 100 years of life,” said Suzanne Adamson, Clyde’s daughter. "And as I look at his birthday cake, typically we would have a Fourth of July, red with the sparklers and all that. But this is just a wonderful tribute to his 100 years."

For about five of those years, Clyde served in World War II.

Adamson said her dad now has dementia. She recalls the war stories he told over the years, how he joined the Army Air Corps in 1941, before Pearl Harbor. She said he served in England and the Panama Canal Zone, finishing his service in 1945 as a top-turret gunner on the B-24.

"This first one is a picture of him when he first went in. He was just 19 years old. And if you look carefully, this one was when he came out. And he looks so much more mature, don't you think?” she said as she explained some photos on display at his assisted living facility.

“These are his goggles and flight helmet and his military hat. Treasures. We will treasure those, always,” she said.

While his past was on display at his birthday party, family and friends made new memories as Clyde opened cards, reading notes unwrapping presents.

But perhaps the greatest gift, was meeting his great granddaughter, Halston Julian, for the first time.

“You are a big baby,” Clyde said.

"His youngest great-grandchild,” Melissa Case said.

Mom, Melissa and dad, Julian, welcomed Halston into the world just three weeks ago. Now, she'll carry on her great-grandfather's middle name.

"It's just amazing that they can have that moment. Those pictures will be something that she doesn't realize but will cherish forever,” Melissa said.

"He's going strong and we're celebrating that,” Adamson said.

Three generations together, celebrating the greatest one of all.