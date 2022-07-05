Tulsa Police Searching For Underage Armed Robbery Suspect

Tulsa Police said officers are looking for a 17-year-old who they accuse of robbing a man at gunpoint.
Police said this happened Monday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. Officers said the victim was meeting two teenagers he knew from snapchat.
The teens picked him up and drove to a party but were kicked out.
Then, officers said they drove to Quiktrip near 31st and 129th E. Ave. where the victim said one of the teens pulled a gun, took his cash, his iPhone, and a bag.
The teens drove off in a silver or light blue Hyundai Tucson.