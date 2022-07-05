Tulsa Police: Domestic Dispute Leads To Chase

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 5:58 am

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a chase that ended at OSU Medical Center.

According to police, it all started at a house near East Admiral and South Memorial around 11:15 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say the dispute started with a man and woman who were allegedly throwing rocks at each other. The woman fell and injured her head and officers say things escalated from there.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they tried to talk to both people involved to see what happened, but the suspect told them he was taking the victim to the hospital and took off.

Police say the suspect wasn't trying to get away from police, but continued driving until he got to OSU Medical Center.

Officers say on the way to the hospital they discovered the suspect had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Police say once the suspect got to the hospital, officers attempted to take him into custody but he resisted. Officers then brought K9 unit and the suspect was bitten.

According to police, both the suspect and victim are being treated for injuries.

Police have not yet identified the individuals involved.





