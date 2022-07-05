Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 7:06 am

By: News On 6

Group To Present Signatures To Secretary Of State To Get Recreational Marijuana State Question On November Ballot

The group 'Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws' says it will present more than 164,000 signatures to the Secretary of State on Tuesday, to get a State Question to legalize recreational marijuana on the November ballot.

The group was required to collect just under 95,000 signatures within 90 days from approval of the initiative, which would have been August first.

This is in an effort to get State Question 820 onto the ballot. If approved by voters, it would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults over 21.



