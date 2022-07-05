Police: Endangered Missing Adult Alert Issued For 43-Year-Old Tulsa Man

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 1:02 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 43-year-old Cory James Couling.

Couling was last seen on July 3, 2022, near East 42st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 3 p.m., according to police.

Police say Couling suffers from Schizophrenia.

According to TPD, Couling has a tattoo of a court jester on one of his ankles.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cory James Couling is asked to call the police.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.