Family Of Fallen Washington Co. Deputy Gets Vacation From New Non-Profit

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 1:10 pm

The family of a Washington County Deputy who died in the line of duty will be going on a tropical vacation thanks to a new non-profit.

The family of Kyle Davis will be going on an unforgettable trip to the Bahamas through Ten Seven Retreat.

"It just does me proud to see all of the people who step up to the plate to honor Kyle, and to make sure that his kids and his wife are able to see something good in the light of something so bad,” said Sheriff Scott Owen.

Kyle Davis was a Washington County Deputy who died in March of last year, after an altercation at the Washington County jail.

Sheriff Scott Owens said it's been incredible to see so many people support Kyle's family during such a difficult time.

“If any family deserves something good, this family really does, because the whole family is cut from great cloth, they are god-fearing salt of the earth people, and we just love them, and they will always be a part of our family,” he said.

Retired Oklahoma Highway Patrolman Dwight Durant and his wife Shelley started the non-profit Ten Seven Retreat just six months ago, and the Davis family will be the first family to go on a trip.

Next spring, the family will fly to Miami, and then to the Bahamas where they will get on Durant's boat.

“Get them away from everything that has occurred to them, and help them open a new chapter in their lives, and get them away from everything,” Durant said.

He says this wouldn't be possible without all of the people who have donated to the trip, and he hopes it's something the family will remember forever.

“We're just so proud to let them know that the state still loves them, the state is still behind them and supports them," Durant said.