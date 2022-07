Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 11:05 am

By: News On 6

We are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen for this week's Taste Test Tuesday and we are checking out edible birthday candles!

So the folks at Sweet Tooth Candy and gifts dropped some off for the News On 6 at 9 a.m. team to try.

They are chocolate candles that you light and then once you blow out the candle, you can eat!.