Woman Shot By Tulsa Police During Standoff Near Gathering Place

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 10:29 pm

By: News On 6

A woman is in the hospital after a standoff with Tulsa police led to shots being fired, according to police.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at a home near East 31st St. and Riverside Dr. on Tuesday evening.

A woman confronted officers when they arrived at the home, police said.

They say the woman came outside with a sword, acted disoriented, went back in the home, and returned outside with a gun.

She was shot by police shortly after bringing out the gun, according to police.

"We had officers, of course, over there. We locked down the trail over there by the Gathering Place as this was happening, to make sure that nobody was to come close to this," said officer Andre Baul.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by EMSA.

This is a developing story.