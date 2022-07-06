×
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 5)
Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 8:01 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 5)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 5)
Top Headlines
Giddey's Triple-Double Leads Thunder To Second Summer League Win
News On 6
After a dazzling effort Tuesday, Thunder guard Josh Giddey followed up with a 14-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist performance Wednesday in OKC's 87-71 win over Memphis.
Tulsa F-16 Pilot Reaches Rare Milestone Of 5,000 Flying Hours
Amy Slanchik
A Tulsa F-16 pilot has reached a rare milestone: flying 5,000 hours in the fighter jet.
News 9 Employee Finds Passion Crocheting For Cancer Patients
Mike Glover
Deb McCurdy has been a beloved coworker for nine years working in our marketing department. McCurdy’s voice is often the patient voice viewers hear when they call the station. What we didn’t know is how special she is to people outside station walls.
Friends, Family Remember Life & Legacy Of Woman Found Dead In Bixby Home
McKenzie Gladney
Family and friends are speaking out after a woman was found dead in a Bixby home.
Power Companies Prepare To Keep Up With Energy Usage During Heat Wave
Grant Stephens
Power companies are making plans to keep up, as people crank their air conditioning all the way up to beat the heat.
Blue Green Algae Found In Ketchum Cove On Grand Lake
News On 6
A blue-green algae bloom has been found in the Ketchum Cove area of Grand Lake by the Grand River Dam Authority.
View More Stories