Peoria Back Open On Brookside After Months Of Construction

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 9:59 pm

Peoria is back open on Brookside near 31st Street after months of construction on the Crow Creek bridge that forced many drivers in midtown to take Riverside or Lewis to get where they were going.

The new Crow Creek bridge opened Friday, and traffic is flowing on Peoria once again.

"I just accidentally drove down it like maybe a day or two ago and I was so surprised I was like, 'Woah! We can just get through now?'" Ida Red Brand Manager Kirby Taylor said.

Taylor said the finished project means employees will be spending less time on the road between the Brookside and downtown store locations.

"It was taking us like probably 13-15 minutes taking Riverside, but now it's gonna be like seven,” she said. “And we're pumped!"

Right now northbound traffic is down to one lane, but the city said that should not last long; both lanes should be open in the coming days.

Pedestrians will notice new sidewalks, which the city said are wider and more wheelchair friendly.

The new bridge at the intersection of S. Peoria Ave. and E. 32nd Pl. replaces one that had been in place since 1938 and the city said now, it is better equipped to handle floodwaters.

Brookside By Day said the months long road project did not keep people from coming in for breakfast and lunch.

"It didn't really effect our business in any way to tell you the truth,” Owner Kyle Phillips said.

But Phillips said he lives in the neighborhood and knows people are glad to see the work done.

"More than anything, it's just the inconvenience for all the people in the neighborhood, having cars cutting through all the time. I'm sure it wasn't pleasant for them, you know, but it's the way it is. It's done now and I'm glad they got it done so fast,” he said.

"We're really excited to have our road back,” Taylor said.

The $2.2 million bridge was paid for by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax, which was passed in 2014.