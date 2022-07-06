Tulsa Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Sex Crimes

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 12:22 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man has been sentenced to twenty years in federal prison for multiple sex crimes against minors, according to the Department of Justice.

The man, 20 year-old Jesse Thomas Moore, pleaded guilty to many different charges, including attempted production of child pornography. Moore has an extensive criminal record in both Tulsa County and in Indian Country, consisting of various different sex crimes among other convictions. Notably on Dec. 13, 2020, Moore also broke into a home on South Evanston Avenue. Once inside, he discovered the victim and a male sleeping in a bedroom. He began touching the victim, causing her to awaken. He then threatened the victim by stating, “Get the f*** up and don’t say anything or I’ll f***ing kill you.” Moore forced the woman to the living room where he attempted to rape her. As Moore covered her mouth, the victim bit his right hand, causing him to let go and flee the scene.

“Jesse Moore broke into homes, attempted to sexually assault two victims, and pressured a minor into sending sexually explicit images of herself to him while he was detained pending court proceedings,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The defendant’s alarming criminal acts are that of a sexual predator. It is thanks to the relentless work of Tulsa Police Detectives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick that Moore can no longer victimize women and children in Tulsa.”

