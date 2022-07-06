Neighbor Recounts Moment Woman Was Shot By Tulsa Police During Standoff

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 5:16 pm

A woman is in critical condition after being shot by police during a standoff.

Police said the standoff happened Tuesday evening at a house near 31st and Riverside.

"Frankly we are still a little bit in shock, we were traumatized and in shock," said neighbor Julie Anderson.

Julie Anderson lives next door and said the house was condemned in 2017, but the woman had been squatting there ever since.

She said the woman would often come out on the deck, and scream and yell.

After several days in a row of this happening, Anderson called police.

Police said when they got there, the woman kept going in and out of the house, and eventually came outside with a sword.

Officers said they tried talking with the woman, but she wasn't making sense. She then went back inside and brought out a gun.

After about an hour into the standoff, shots were fired.

"It's something that I always expected would happen someday, but when it was happening you are just in the moment, and I can't say what I was really thinking because my mind was just racing and hoping it would end, end well," Anderson said.

Anderson said this has been a trying situation. "We're very glad it's over, and hoping she recovers and gets some help," she said.

Police have not released the woman's name.