Project To Widen 96th Street North Approved By Owasso City Council

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 5:20 pm

Owasso city councilors approved a proposal for a widening project on 96th Street North between 134th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue.

That stretch of road is roughly from Raising Cane's to just past the LifeChurch Building. City leaders say it’s an area that sees a lot of traffic throughout the week. Tuesday night, they gave the go-ahead for an engineering firm to start planning.

Improvements would include widening the road to 4 lanes and adding bike lanes, sidewalks, and a multi-use trail. Owasso Public Works Director Roger Stevens says planning will take a few years before construction can start.

"It's a multi-year plan. The planning phase takes about 3 years. And then we will move into the construction phase in the 4th year," says Stevens.

The plans will cost the city just over $300,000 from the Capital Improvement fund.