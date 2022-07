Thursday, July 7th 2022, 5:55 am

By: News On 6

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash southbound along Highway 169 near 36th Street North on Thursday morning.

Currently, it is unclear how many vehicles are involved, but police have confirmed that one person died in the crash.

Drivers traveling along US-169 may experience delays due to the wreck.

Click Here To View The News On 6 Traffic Map For Real-Time Traffic Updates





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.